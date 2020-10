MK Gadeer Mreeh demanded the resignation of MK Miki Zohar from his role as deputy speaker of the Knesset on Thursday, citing what she called inappropriate behavior. Mreeh addressed Knesset Speaker Mk Yariv Levin in a letter outlining Knesset guidelines she believes Zohar violated and demanding his resignation and an apology.The letter is in response to behavior exhibited by Zohar when he acted as Knesset speaker in plenum discussions on Wednesday.