MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) on Sunday afternoon handed in his resignation to Knesset Speaker Yarin Levin."This is the right thing to do when starting a new path," Shelah said. "I've had eight wonderful eight years and I expect to come back with greater energy for leading and creating change." Shelah is expected to be replaced by the next candidate on the combined Blue and White-Yesh Atid list, Blue and White director-general Yael Ron Ben-Moshe.