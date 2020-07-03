MK to go into isolation after being near a coronavirus patient
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 3, 2020 20:33
MK Tzvi Hauser will go into isolation until next Monday, after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient, Walla reported. This comes after an announcement about an intern at the Knesset testing positive for the coronavirus.
