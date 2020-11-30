MK Yoav Kisch calls on Benny Gantz, Likud to extend budget deadline again

"Gantz needs to sit with the Likud to pass legislation that will allow a delay to this and give the government the possibility to pass a budget for 2021," said Kisch, warning that he couldn't see a way for the government to pass a budget by the current deadline in December.

The deadline to pass a budget was delayed in August until December 23. If a budget is not passed by then, the Knesset will automatically disperse and elections will be called.

Last week, the High Court of Justice's Chief Justice Esther Hayut stated that the government was in violation of the Budget Law, during a discussion of a petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel against the postponement of the deadline.

Deputy health minister Yoav Kisch called on Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to work with the Likud Party to extend the deadline for the passing of a national budget again on Monday in an interview with the Knesset Channel.