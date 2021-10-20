MKs separated by ushers in plenum melee after opposition bill falls

The Knesset plenum descended into chaos on Wednesday after a bill proposing the establishment of a government body to fight poverty.
Opposition MKs claimed that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett broke an agreement to offset his vote in exchange for the vote of Joint List's Aida Touma-Sliman.
As Bennett left the plenum, a number of opposition MKs repeatedly chanted "Go!"
סדרני הכנסת נאלצו להפריד בין @malkielim82 ל-@orbachnir לאחר שחברי האופוזיציה תקפו את @naftalibennett. צפו בתגובה של רה"מ להתקפות נגדו מצד @GolanMay, @Abutbulm, ו-@GalitDistel שקראה לו "נוכל"@Likud_Party pic.twitter.com/FyddIpGriE— ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) October 20, 2021