Moderna CEO expects governments to allocate early COVID-19 vaccines

By REUTERS  
JULY 15, 2020 17:03
Moderna Inc's chief executive said on Wednesday that he expects governments will make the decision on how to allocate COVID-19 vaccines while supplies are scarce.
Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said on a conference call to discuss early stage clinical results for his company's experimental vaccine that Moderna could potentially work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Defense to distribute it in the U.S."This is not for a private company to make those decisions. We will not have the right data to be able to make those important decisions," he said.


South Africa COVID-19 cases set to reach 300,000 despite early lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 05:47 PM
National Association of Nurses threatens to strike on Monday
2-year-old found unconscious after being left in a hot car
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 05:25 PM
Germany's Merkel discusses Ukraine agreement in call with Putin
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 04:37 PM
Confirmed coronavirus patient was at Tel Aviv economic protest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 03:03 PM
Positive news on Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could come on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 01:40 PM
Philippines confirms 11 new coronavirus deaths, 1,392 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 01:06 PM
Indonesia sees biggest daily jump of COVID-19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 01:02 PM
Boris Johnson speaks with Mahmoud Abbas about West Bank annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 01:01 PM
Hong Kong reports 19 new coronavirus cases, down from recent spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 12:57 PM
Russia reports more than 6,400 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 10:48 AM
UAE postpones Mars mission again due to weather at Japan launch site
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 09:52 AM
Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 09:33 AM
Inmate infected with coronavirus, prisoners, staff members quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 08:10 AM
NY Times to relocate part of Hong Kong office to Seoul
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 06:30 AM
