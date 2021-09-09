The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Moderna developing single-dose, combo vaccine for Coronavirus, flu

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 15:18
Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.
The company is set to present updates on its pipeline of vaccines later in the day. 
