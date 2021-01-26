Moderna on track to deliver 100 mln COVID vaccine doses by first quarter
By REUTERS
JANUARY 26, 2021 15:24
Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was on track to deliver about 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 200 million doses in total available by the end of the second quarter.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com