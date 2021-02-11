The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Modi'in Illit has vaccinated 100% of residents over 60 - Health Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 15:17
The ultra-Orthodox city of Modi'in Illit has vaccinated 100% of its residents over the age of 60, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.


