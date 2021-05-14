The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Molotov cocktails thrown in clashes near Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2021 15:31
Molotov cocktails were thrown in a riot of around a thousand people near Jalma, north of Jenin in the West Bank on Friday, N12 reported.
The IDF used dispersal tactics to break up the riot. 
One Arab was killed, according to Palestinian media.
Emergency rules in Lod extended for another night
IDF destroys Hamas cyber intelligence cell
Lebanese protesters cross border, as Jordanian protesters approach
Italy to let in Israeli tourists with no quarantine from May 16
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2021 03:09 PM
Gantz meets with Kochavi and defense ministry to assess situation
Attempted stabbing attack in the West Bank
Shin Bet will work to thwart violence between Arabs and Jews in cities
Aircraft strikes vehicle on Syrian border - Lebanese report
Arabs and Jews rally together to stop the violence
Coronavirus in Israel: 30 new confirmed cases since Thursday
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off coast of Indnoesia's Sumatra -GFZ
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2021 10:18 AM
Soldier attacked in Jaffa undergoes complex brain surgery
Turkey's Karpowership says it is shutting down power to Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/14/2021 08:58 AM
9 injured, 3 critically following Rhode Island drive-by shooting
