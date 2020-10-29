Moovit announces public transportation to resume normal hours next week

Isarel's public transportation
will resume to normal hours starting next week, according to the Moovit transportation app.
"Public transportation will extend its services hours until the end of service," Moovit said in a statement, however a formal announcement has not been made on behalf of the Transportation Ministry.For busses
most public transportation lines will operate until the end of the day without any restrictions beginning November 4, according to Moovit.
Israel Railway services however will continue to operate as they are now: Sundays through Thursdays between 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Railway lines to Ben Gurion Airport, Hod Hasharon (Sokolov) and Kfar Saba (Nordau) and Jerusalem's Malcha station which were suspended during the coronavirus crisis, will also not resume.
Unlike the rail services however, the shuttle service run by the Herzaliya municipality which runs between Herzaliya and Tel Aviv will resume services beginning this weekend beginning October 30. The shuttle service will operate between 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
In addition, the Bnei Brak municipality, together with the Ministry of Transportation and in coordination with the Ayalon Highway Company, is leading a project to improve the system of municipal, metropolitan, and intercity busses of the city.
Moovit's announcement ended with a public reminder that it is mandatory under Health Ministry coronavirus regulations to wear a mask while using public services.