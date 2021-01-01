The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

More infectious COVID-19 variant found in Florida -state officials

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 1, 2021 04:08
A more infections variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been identified in Florida, state health officials said on Thursday, marking the third known case in the United States.
The Florida Health Department said on Twitter that the case involved a male in his 20s in Martin County with no history of travel. Two other cases involving the UK variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Colorado and California.
Islamic state claims knife attack in capital of Russia’s southern Chechnya
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2021 02:03 AM
Palestinian vehicle flips over during suspected police chase - report
US CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2021 12:45 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 8,735 have recieved the vaccine so far
Anti-Netanyahu protesters block major Tel Aviv junction
Moderna vaccines to arrive in Israel next week, 3 months early - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 3.5% of kindergartens closed amid COVID-19
Bnei Brak municipality called on people who aren't at risk to vaccinate
Clalit to offer coronavirus vaccine to patients 55 and up
Islamic state claims responsibility for Wednesday's Syria bus attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 06:34 PM
MK Izhar Shay won't run in 2021 election for Blue and White
Two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, blackmailing victim
Tap water in parts of Golan Heights unsafe for consumption
Hadera mayor leaves Likud, joins Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party
Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 03:08 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by