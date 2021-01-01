More infectious COVID-19 variant found in Florida -state officials
By REUTERS
JANUARY 1, 2021 04:08
A more infections variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been identified in Florida, state health officials said on Thursday, marking the third known case in the United States.
The Florida Health Department said on Twitter that the case involved a male in his 20s in Martin County with no history of travel. Two other cases involving the UK variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Colorado and California.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com