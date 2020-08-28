More than 1,000 protesters in Jerusalem call on Netanyahu to resign

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

More than 1,000 people gathered on Friday afternoon outside the Prime Minister's Office on Balfour Street in Jerusalem and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, according to Israeli media.Protesters have been gathering on Balfour Street on Friday afternoons on a weekly basis for several months, in what they call "welcoming the Sabbath" near the official residence. Protesters also called for Jerusalem District Police officer Superintendent Nisso Guetta's resignation due to his alleged involvement in a violent incident several days ago that included punching a protester.