More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

By REUTERS  
JUNE 27, 2020 20:27
 More than 90% of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday.
The African Union has two weeks to help broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.
The statement said a committee composed of representatives of the three countries, South Africa and technical personnel from the African Union would work to resolve the outstanding legal and technical issues.
The committee will issue a report on the progress of the negotiations in a week.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.86 million, death toll at 494,351
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 07:16 PM
UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases up 100 to 43,514
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 06:05 PM
Coronavirus: 19-year-old becomes Israel's youngest victim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 05:00 PM
Iran Quds force chief visits Syria, warns of US, Israel 'conspiracies'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 04:40 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad preparing response to annexation - Palestinian media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 02:31 PM
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections, 1,385 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 11:56 AM
Palmahim National Park at full capacity, beachgoers advised to stay away
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 11:31 AM
Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 10:51 AM
Knife-wielding Palestinian arrested at Qalandiya checkpoint
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 10:15 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 687 to 193,243 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 06:10 AM
Fourteen bodies found in Mexico as violence continues to rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 05:22 AM
30-year-old died from drowning off of Bat Yam shore
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/27/2020 04:43 AM
Mexico reports 5,441 new coronavirus cases, 719 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 03:26 AM
EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 03:09 AM
UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:57 AM
