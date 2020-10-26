The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Morocco condemns publication of Prophet Mohammad cartoons – statement

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 02:09
Morocco's foreign ministry said on Sunday the continuing publication of "offensive" cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad is an act of provocation.
French media published the caricatures of the Prophet, which were also projected on some buildings, after the beheading of a French professor by an Islamist radical earlier this month.While condemning savage acts perpetrated in the name of Islam, "Morocco denounces these provocations offending the sacredness of the Islamic religion," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
France has faced a backlash from a number of Muslim countries over the cartoons, including boycotts of French products.
