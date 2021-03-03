The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Morocco sees Sahel jihadists as magnet for local cells

By REUTERS  
MARCH 3, 2021 15:36
Jihadist groups in the nearby Sahel region, which recruit and train their followers online, represent Morocco's biggest militant threat, the head of its counterterrorism agency said.
Although Morocco has had only one major attack over the past decade - the 2018 killing of two Scandinavian tourists - its location "makes it a target for the Sahel groups" said Haboub Cherkaoui.
"The terrorist threat persists as long as there are groups that recruit and train their followers online including Islamic State in the greater Sahara," he told Reuters in an interview.
Since it was set up in 2015, Cherkaoui's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation has dismantled dozens of militant cells and arrested more than a thousand suspected jihadists, he said.
The numbers point to the continued militant risk in Morocco after the rise of Islamic State in Syria and Iraq last decade caused a surge in jihadist activity that persists even after the group was defeated in its Middle East heartland.
Palestinian Authority welcomed ICC decision to open investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 04:14 PM
Ship behind oil spill found, environmental protection minister says
Haredi rioters assault Turkish news team in Mea She'arim
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes Greece – EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 01:47 PM
Spotify competitor Anghami to become 1st Arab tech company on Nasdaq
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 01:43 PM
Explosion rattles factory in central Israel, injures two individuals
43-year-old resident of Jerusalem suspected of sexually harassing minors
Coronavirus: Will we know if we need a fourth lookdown by elections?
Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 11:51 AM
Islamic State says it killed female media workers in east Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 11:10 AM
Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test center appears intentional - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 10:30 AM
Israeli and US ambassadors to UN discuss regional issues, racism
Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls US sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 09:12 AM
Israeli-owned ship involved in Oman Gulf explosion completes repairs
Crop-duster crashes in southern Israel, pilot moderately injured
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by