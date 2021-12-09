Moscow said on Thursday that the logic of the escalating tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine risked a repeat of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, the Interfax news agency reported.

"You know, it really could come to that," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying. "If things continue as they are, it is entirely possible by the logic of events to suddenly wake up and see yourself in something similar."

He was referring to the 1962 standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

The comment comes amid concerns in the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Moscow has expressed alarm at Ukraine's closer ties with NATO and also accused Kyiv of a troop buildup.