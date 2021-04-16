The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Moscow's US envoy at Russian FM for consultations after US sanctions

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2021 13:49
Russia's ambassador to Washington, who was called back to Moscow for consultations last month, arrived at the Russian foreign ministry on Friday, a day after the United States imposed sanctions on Moscow, the RIA news agency reported. 
At least 21 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:23 PM
Kremlin: Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:17 PM
Israeli students to return to classrooms in full capacity on Sunday
J&J asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 02:12 PM
Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit - presidency
Man in his 30s catfishes hundreds of teens, procures pornographic content
UN: Up to 65,000 people on run in northeast Nigeria after attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 01:42 PM
59-year-old arrested for the suspected rape a 7-year-old girl
Italian prosecutor accuses WHO of hindering COVID investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 01:38 PM
Border Police stopping Palestinians from al-Aqsa access
WHO chief: COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:31 AM
Pakistan blocks social media apps temporarily on security grounds
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 10:15 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 95 new cases on Thursday, 0.7% positivity rate
US broadcaster files suit against Russia at European Court of Human Right
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 09:18 AM
Russian military jet escorted US spy plane over the Pacific - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 08:58 AM
