The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 14:32
Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid Al-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday, calling on the population to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Eid, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, may fall on Saturday or Sunday in the Gulf region.
Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh gave instructions not to have Eid prayers in mosques, Saudi state TV quoted him as saying.
"Muslims will hold the Eid prayer at home because of the pandemic," the Saudi Press Agency cited Sheikh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti, the imam, or the prayer leader, of the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, as saying in the Friday sermon.
During Ramadan, prayers without worshippers were held by the imams in the two holy mosques of Mecca and Medina, in the west of the kingdom. In the UAE, the Dubai government's media office said on Twitter that mosques will remain closed, and listed a series of Eid customs that should not be observed, including family visits and giving gifts or money to children.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
UN: As COVID-19 spreads, Yemen's health system has 'in effect collapsed'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:41 PM
UK to set out coronavirus quarantine measures for international arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 10:52 AM
Palestinian security forces partially withdraw from Abu Dis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 08:48 AM
US senators seek to sanction China over Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 07:30 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 460 to 177,212
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:52 AM
Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:02 AM
Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:41 AM
Trump says he may support another coronavirus stimulus bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:33 AM
FDA says 27 coronavirus antibody tests no longer comply with its rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 11:28 PM
Clashes erupt between settlers and Palestinians in Yitzhar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 10:18 PM
Netanyahu cuts Bennett’s security detail to three months
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 09:30 PM
PA tweets video of forces blocking Border Police access to Hebron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 09:01 PM
Chechen Leader Kadyrov hospitalized in Moscow with suspected COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 08:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by