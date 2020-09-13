Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in northern Israel again

"Ahead of the High Holy Days, we call on authorities to urgently handle sites in which affected mosquitoes were found," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel. "It is known that in areas in which there are an abundance of streams and reservoirs of standing water, the risk of mosquitoes developing is higher. It is important that the public be vigilant, take all measures to prevent mosquito bites and pests and report these pests to the local authority."

"The intensification of the climate crisis will lead to the creation of ideal conditions for the development of mosquito pests at a higher frequency, and therefore it is important to prevent the formation of conditions for additional pests such as sewage breaches and stagnant water accumulation," added Gamliel.

The mosquitoes were found in a reservoir near Kibbutz HaSolelim and Nahal Yiftah'el, the Ramat David reservoir next to Nahal Tzvi and Kibbutz Ramat David, Nahal Mizra near the town of Nahalal and Nahal Adashim next to the town of Tel Adashim.

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were found in four locations in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel for the second time in a month, the Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Sunday.