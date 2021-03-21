Most anti-Netanyahu protesters disperse from Jerusalem streets

Adjacent roads had been reopened to allow traffic to resume, Ynet reported. Most demonstrators present at the massive, tens of thousands strong-protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem left the nearby streets, police reported on Saturday night.Adjacent roads had been reopened to allow traffic to resume, Ynet reported.

Black Flag protest organizers cite the figure of 50,000 protesters, while Ynet reported 20,000.

This was the largest protest against Netanyahu and demonstrators stood with signs all across the country ahead of the Tuesday elections.