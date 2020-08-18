The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Mother, brothers of Old City stabbing attack terrorist arrested - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2020 08:20
Israeli security forces arrested the mother and two brothers of Ashraf Hassan Atallah Halasa, the terrorist who stabbed a Border Police officer at the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.
