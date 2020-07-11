Motorcyclist critically injured after accident in Modiin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 11, 2020 18:03
A 28-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle slipped in Hevel Modiin.Magen David Adom medics treated him on the spot, performing CPR. He was then evacuated to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
