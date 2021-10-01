Motorcyclist killed in accident near Givat Shmuel

A motorcyclist was killed after he slipped on Road 4 near Givat Shmuel on Friday, and crashed his bike as a result, according to a Magen David Adom report.

The man was in his 30s and was found with no signs of life upon the arrival of the paramedics.

In a statement, MDA paramedic Tomer Guzman and MDA paramedic Shlomo Levy said that "the rider was lying on the road about 15 meters from the motorcycle while unconscious and suffering from a multi-system injury. We performed a medical test but he was without signs of life and we determined his death."