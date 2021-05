The condition of an 11-year-old boy injured in the disaster on Mount Meron and hospitalized at Rambam Health Care Campus has improved Saturday.The boy, a resident of Bnei Brak, was seriously injured, and he was ventilated and unconscious. As of Saturday morning, he was no longer ventilated and was fully conscious.Three additional patients at the hospital, injured on Mount Meron, are in serious condition, ventilated and unconscious in the ICU.