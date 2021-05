Two of the victims injured in the disaster at Mount Meron are still in serious condition, ventilated and unconscious at Rambam Health Care Campus, the hospital reported Sunday. One, a 15-year-old, is in the ICU while the other, a 12-year-old, is in the children's ICU.An 11-year-old patient at the medical center, who was in serious condition, is fully conscious and in moderate to good condition as of Sunday. A 52-year-old regained consciousness and is in moderate condition.