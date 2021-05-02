Mount Meron: Police rights chair threatens hunger strike against Ohana

The chairman of a police rights organization, Oshra Assaf, is threatening to go on a hunger strike in front of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana's house if the minister does not respond to her inquiry about accusations against the police, after the disaster on Mount Meron."Police, combat soldiers, volunteers and retirees, I am waiting for Minister Ohana's response. If it does not come, a hunger strike begins in front of his house, join us, "Assaf said.The Chief of Police sent a message to all officers Sunday saying that Police are "working to discover the truth and produce educated and balanced lessons for all organizations involved in this complex event," Ynet reported."We are a strong and stable organization that has proven over the years that it knows how to overcome crises of various kinds. It is our duty to continue to function at a high level, in the face of all the tasks and challenges that lie ahead. "