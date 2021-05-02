Mt. Meron: Bill submitted to help victims of tragedy

New legislation submitted to the Knesset on Sunday would provide immediate financial assistance to the victims of Thursday night's disaster in Meron.

The bill, submitted by MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), would form a ministerial committee that would set the levels of government stipends to families of the victims based on parameters entailed in the bill, including the age of the victims and the number of victims in a family.

The legislation would help families of both those killed and wounded in the disaster.