Myanmar state media unable to broadcast due to 'communication issues'

Myanmar state media MRTV is having technical issues and is unable to broadcast, the network said on Monday, just hours after the governing National League for Democracy party said leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures were detained."Due to current communication difficulties we'd like to respectfully inform you that the regular programs of MRTV and Myanmar Radio cannot be broadcast," Myanmar Radio and Television said on a post on its Facebook pageMobile internet data connections and some phone services were also disrupted in Yangon on Monday, residents said.Myanmar's national internet connectivity had fallen to 75% of ordinary levels from 3 a.m. local time, internet monitoring service NetBlocks said.