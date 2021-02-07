The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Thousands gather for second day of street protests

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 06:13
Thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday to protest against the military junta's coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.
Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons, the color representing Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD), and chanted, “We don’t want military dictatorship! We want democracy!”
They marched under bright sunshine in the middle of the road waving NLD flags making the three-figure salute that has become a symbol of protest against the coup. Drivers honked their horns and passengers held up photos of Suu Kyi.
The scenes broadcast on Facebook were some of the few that have come out of the country since the junta shut down the internet and restricted phone lines on Saturday.
"We cannot accept the coup," said a 22-year-old who came with 10 friends, asking not to be named for fear of retribution. "This is for our future. We have to come out."
A woman in her early thirties who brought her family said they had not joined protests a day earlier but refused to be afraid.
"We have to join the people, we want democracy," she said.
By mid-morning about 100 people took to the streets on motorbikes in the coastal town of Mawlamyine in the southeast and students and doctors were gathering in the city of Mandalay in central Myanmar. Another crowd of hundreds spent the night outside a police station in the town of Payathonzu in Karen state in the southeast and continued to stand outside in the morning, singing pro-democracy songs.
Tens of thousands protested across the country on Saturday in an upswelling of anger towards the military that arrested Suu Kyi and her cabinet in the early hours of last Monday and formed a new military government.
Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 06:17 AM
Biden administration suspends Trump Central American asylum deals
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 05:22 AM
Leon Spinks, former world heavyweight champion who beat Ali, dies at 67
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/07/2021 03:24 AM
Republican congresswoman censured for voting to impeach Trump
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 50,630 new cases, 978 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 11:36 PM
UAE says it's committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 09:34 PM
Stun grenade thrown toward residence of Nahariya municipality employee
Police to ask court to extend arrest of suspected Jerusalem psychologist
Peace Now activists protest against eviction of Palestinians from Silwan
Health Ministry reports 6,271 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Egypt frees Al Jazeera Journalist after 4 years in pre-trial detention
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 06:48 PM
Bahrain foils twin bank ATM bombings - interior ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 03:41 PM
Hamas on ICC ruling: Await occupation, its leaders being brought to court
Italy clears emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 01:17 PM
US Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister - Saudi media
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2021 09:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by