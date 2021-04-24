The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar troops fire warning shots above boat carrying Thai officials

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2021 10:28
Myanmar's military fired warning shots above a civilian boat carrying Thai border patrol officers amid heightened tensions in border areas since the junta seized power, but Thailand said on Saturday the incident was a misunderstanding.
Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the warning shots on Thursday were used to signal boats for inspection due to the lack of official coordination method on the section of the Salween River where Thailand and Myanmar shared a border.
"Its a misunderstanding, the Thai border patrol police hired a villagers' boat to carry things and they were not wearing their uniforms," Tanee said.
"The Myanmar checkpoint saw the boat pass by without being inspected so they fired shots into the air to signal inspection and now both sides have spoken and come to an understanding with each other," he said.
Thursday's shooting took place near the Thai village of Tha Ta Fung in Mae Hong Son province, near where thousands of ethnic Karen from Myanmar fled military air strikes last month.
Thailand prevented most from entering its territory and tens of thousands are sheltering in the jungle on the Myanmar side. Humanitarian groups say Myanmar forces have also opened fire on boats carrying aid to the displaced in recent weeks.
A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta, which seized power nearly three months ago, did not answer phone calls seeking comment on the incident.
The Thai Ministry of Defence said all agencies under the ministry and the armed forces had been instructed to "be ready to handle problems and the impact from the violent situation and fighting in border areas."
The two security sources said no one was injured in the shooting at the boat, which had hoisted the Thai flag.
"The Myanmar military unit was concerned about boats sending supplies to their opponents on the other side so they signalled the boat for inspection," one of the sources told Reuters, adding that Myanmar officers had searched the vessel.
Jumi, 49, a restaurant owner in the area, said the shots were fired into the water beside the boat on the Salween river.
"People are very frightened by these shootings and they don’t want to take their boats out," she said.
The military has attempted to crush protests across Myanmar against its Feb. 1 coup, killing hundreds and fighting with ethnic groups along the border has also escalated.
Southeast Asian leaders, including Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, are meeting in Indonesia on Saturday for talks on the crisis, which analysts fear could turn into an all-out civil war.
Some of Myanmar’s myriad ethnic armed groups, including the Karen National Union (KNU), which controls territory on the Thai border, have vowed to back the protesters and help overturn the coup.
Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the KNU's head of foreign affairs, said in a message the shooting showed Myanmar’s military was "very aggressive and arrogant". 
Brazil's Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take streets
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 05:48 AM
Brazil cuts environment spending one day after US climate summit pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 01:35 AM
Brazil cuts environment spending one day after US climate summit pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 01:35 AM
California governor seeks end to oil drilling in state by 2045
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:48 AM
Brazil records 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:44 AM
Younger Brazilians increasingly hit by COVID-19, study finds
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:29 AM
US CDC panel recommends lifting pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:02 AM
Lawmakers urge Biden to back patent waiver to speed vaccine access
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 11:26 PM
Russia to limit staff at embassies and agencies of 'unfriendly' countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 11:18 PM
Palestinians riot at Qalandiya, while riots dispersed at Rachel's tomb
Two arrested in Jerusalem for throwing stones, fireworks at police
Arab protestors declare 'In spirit and blood we redeemed al-Aqsa'
Palestinian suspected of attempted stabbing attack at Cave of Patriarchs
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/23/2021 04:50 PM
Jordan criticizes far-right Jewish extremists for Jerusalem riots
Facial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 02:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by