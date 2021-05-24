The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

By REUTERS  
MAY 24, 2021 09:28
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb.1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.
Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.
Suu Kyi, 75, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle to build democracy in the country, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen foils planned Houthi attack - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2021 09:59 AM
EU calls for international inquiry into forced landing of Ryanair plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2021 09:18 AM
Mother of Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli to be released from prison
Liberman blames Netanyahu for 'eroded deterrence against vigilantes'
Police say two dead, 12 injured in New Jersey shooting at party
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/24/2021 07:32 AM
Jordan's King says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 08:58 PM
Former deputy minister Kirschenbaum may see 10-12 years in prison and fin
Egypt's foreign minister to discuss Gaza ceasefire in Jordan
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 06:56 PM
Court extends arrest of suspect for hurling firebomb at 12-year-old
Yair Lapid restarts unity government negotiations, not meeting Bennett
Italian Eurovision performer accused of drug use volunteers to be tested
Young driver indicted for manslaughter, drunk-driving that killed a woman
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/23/2021 03:36 PM
Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal -lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2021 02:52 PM
WATCH: Hezbollah supporters gather at Israel-Lebanon border
Erez and Kerem Shalom crossing closed due to policy change
