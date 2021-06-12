Nachman Shai to be nominated Diaspora Affairs Minister - Labor

Former Labor MK Nachman Shai will serve as Diaspora Affairs Minister, replacing Omer Yankelevich, the Labor Party announced Saturday.
"The rift that has been deepened in recent years between Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel is a national crisis," Shai said following the announcement, adding that he will work to "reconnect all diaspora Jews to Israel."
