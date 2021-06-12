The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Nachman Shai to be nominated Diaspora Affairs Minister - Labor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 12, 2021 20:18
Former Labor MK Nachman Shai will serve as Diaspora Affairs Minister, replacing Omer Yankelevich, the Labor Party announced Saturday.   
"The rift that has been deepened in recent years between Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel is a national crisis," Shai said following the announcement, adding that he will work to "reconnect all diaspora Jews to Israel." 
Protests at Balfour for the last time before new government is formed
Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2021 08:08 PM
Blue and White release list of nominations in new government
IDF thwart weapons deal in Northern Jordan Valley
Saudi Arabia bars foreign travelers from Hajj over COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2021 03:44 PM
Iran's ex-parliament speaker demands explanation for disqualification
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2021 12:35 PM
Mass shooting in Austin, Texas, leaves at least 12 injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2021 12:30 PM
North Korea's Kim Jong-un calls for boosting military power
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/12/2021 01:22 AM
Germany's Merkel to visit Biden at White House on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2021 11:33 PM
Two killed in car accident near Jerusalem
Netanyahu offered Gantz premiership in effort to prevent new gov't
Sara and Yair Netanyahu to continue receiving Shin Bet protection for yea
Egypt, Saudi Arabia met to discuss 'regional issues', express agreement
Education Min. Gallant to deny Israel Prize to professor over BDS support
Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s after teenager dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2021 06:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by