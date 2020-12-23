Former Netanyahu confidant Elkin defects to Sa'ar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered two blows on the first day of the election campaign on Wednesday, when Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announced his run for the premiership and Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin quit the government and the Knesset to join prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party.

Both Bennett and Elkin are top religious Zionist figures, who have been very close to the prime minister, but criticized him fiercely on Wednesday. Bennett was his chief of staff and Elkin was his coalition chairman, envoy to Russian president Vladimir Putin and the head of the Likud's coalition negotiating team.

"You destroyed the Likud party and brought into it an atmosphere of a platform for serving you, flattery to you and fear to express criticism," Elkin said in his speech, which was delivered as an address to Netanyahu himself. "You destroyed the democracy in the Likud Party."

Elkin repeatedly referred to "the people around" Netanyahu in his criticism, referring to the prime minister's wife and son. He said the last three elections have only been initiated due to the prime minister's legal cases.

"Unfortunately, over the past two years and especially recently, personal considerations and the caprices of the close people around him are playing more and more of a role in his decision-making, which is critical for the State of Israel and its citizens," Elkin said. "As someone who sees this dangerous process from up close, I see his personal considerations join our national considerations and trump them more and more."

Elkin warned that Bennett would join a Netanyahu-led government again out of what he called a "battered wife syndrome."

Bennett's criticism of the prime minister surrounded his handling of the coronavirus.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"At the moment of truth, when we needed him most, he simply wasn't there," Bennett said. "We need to thank for his years of service, but we need to move on."

In announcing his candidacy, Bennett said "The time has come for change, Israel needs new leadership. Therefore, I am running for prime minister to finally bring that change, so Israel will have leadership that sees its citizens and not itself."

Painting himself as Netanyahu's natural successor, Bennett said he had "the spirit of Entebbe," the city in Uganda, where Netanyahu's brother, Yoni, died in an operation freeing hostages.

The Likud responded that Bennett's speech was "confused and annoying" and that Elkin was joining Sa'ar only because he had not entered the top ten in Likud and had not received the ministerial appointment he wanted from Netanyahu.

Noting that Elkin started his political career in Kadima, the Likud called Sa'ar's party "a refugee camp full of deserters who failed in democratic elections in Likud."