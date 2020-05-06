The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Naftali Bennett approves thousands of housing units in Efrat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 13:22
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approved the construction of about 7,000 housing units in the West Bank settlement of Efrat in the Gush Etzion bloc south of Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 78 to 6,418
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 01:21 PM
Indonesia reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 12:32 PM
Spain's daily death toll picks up after three days below 200
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 12:14 PM
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:43 AM
Tokyo reports 38 new coronavirus cases in fifth straight day of decline
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:40 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for 4th straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:38 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:36 AM
Woman killed in apartment fire near Malha Mall in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 08:37 AM
Kinneret rises by centimeter in 24 hours, further rain expected
South Korea: No signs Kim Jong Un underwent heart surgery
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 07:42 AM
China: Hong Kong protestors are a violent 'political virus'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 06:20 AM
Australian biotech firm CSL joins race for coronavirus treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 05:04 AM
Mexico records 1,120 new coronavirus cases, 236 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 03:26 AM
Saudi Arabia: Palestinian cause a 'central issue' for Arabs, Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 02:00 AM
Brazil records 6,935 new coronavirus cases, 600 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 01:35 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by