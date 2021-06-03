Naftali Bennett, Nir Orbach to meet about new change gov't

Orbach is being pressured to vote against the new coalition to prevent its progression into a new government, while Bennett, who signed a deal with Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, will try to convince him otherwise, according to N12.

Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yamina MK Nir Orbach are set to meet following the President Reuven Rivlin's approval of a change bloc coalition at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel on Wednesday night, N12 reported.