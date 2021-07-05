Russia's Putin, PM Bennett talk regional security in first phone call

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet in the near future, but no date was set for such an encounter, when the two men on Monday held their first phone call since the new government was sworn in last month.

Israel and Russia had close ties during the 12-years former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in office. Putin-Netanyahu meet fairly frequently.

In this first call , the two leaders discussed a number of regional security and political issues. Bennett spoke of his appreciation for Russia's role in maintaining regional stability and for its assistance on issues relating to prisoners and missing persons.

There is an historical connection between Russia and the Jewish people, Bennett told Putin. Within that same vein they spoke of the pace by which Jews from Russia immigrate to Israel and the importance those Russian Jews play in creating a bridge between the two countries.

Bennett is also scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington this summer, but no date has been set for that visit.

Bennett relationship with both Putin and Biden will be a key indicator of his success or failure as prime minister.

