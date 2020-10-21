Nagorno-Karabakh says 62 more of its soldiers killed
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 21, 2020 16:12
The defense ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 62 casualties among its military, pushing the total to 834 since fighting with Azerbaijan's forces erupted on Sept. 27.
