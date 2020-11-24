The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Nahariya area Businessman arrested on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 20:04
A businessman in his 40s from the Nahariya area in northern Israel was arrested and questioned on Tuesday on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl.
Police also suspect the man may have provided the girl with drugs beforehand. 


Tags rape statutory rape sexual assault sexual misconduct
Edelstein, Regev agree to open outdoor markets in coming days - report
Edelstein, Tropper agree to open museums in coming days
Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano, paper reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 07:19 PM
Two suspects cross fence from Gaza into Israel, get caught by IDF forces
Pennsylvania finalizes US election results for Biden -governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 06:23 PM
Saudi tells UN that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 06:09 PM
Twin blasts in Afghan province of Bamiyan killed 14 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 05:15 PM
Yamina to support bill to dissolve Knesset - Lapid
Russian and Iranian FM discuss Syria, Karabakh, nuclear deal in phone call
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 01:26 PM
Iran reports record high 13,721 new COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 01:17 PM
UN alarmed at military build-up around Tigray capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 01:07 PM
Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 12:42 PM
UN chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 12:09 PM
Majd al-Krum, Kafr Manda declared as COVID-19 restricted zones
Russia reports record 491 coronavirus deaths, 24,326 new infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 09:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by