NASA says won't send manned mission to the moon until 2025
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 22:43
NASA will not send a manned mission to the moon until 2025, pushing back by one year a deadline set under former US President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing the agency's administrator.
