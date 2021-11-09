The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NASA says won't send manned mission to the moon until 2025

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 22:43
NASA will not send a manned mission to the moon until 2025, pushing back by one year a deadline set under former US President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing the agency's administrator.
Miller, other top Trump White House aides subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 10:17 PM
US sets goal of net-zero aviation emissions by 2050
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 09:38 PM
'Mona Lisa' copy goes under hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 09:15 PM
UNESCO chief re-elected for second-term
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 08:08 PM
Three right-wing extremists arrested for planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 07:20 PM
UN says 16 national staff detained in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 06:25 PM
Syrian president receives UAE foreign minister in Damascus
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 06:04 PM
Investigation opened into attack of MK Idit Silman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 05:54 PM
Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young kids
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 04:19 PM
Health workers in England required to get COVID vaccine
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 04:09 PM
COVID-19 Passenger Entry Form experiencing technical issues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 03:39 PM
Yair Lapid's sister-in-law quits KKL post under pressure
By GIL HOFFMAN
11/09/2021 02:18 PM
Protesters set fire to police station in southern Tunisia
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 01:31 PM
Shai speaks of accountability at Kristallnacht commemoration
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
11/09/2021 12:36 PM
France: Iran nuclear talks must pick up where they left off
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 11:46 AM
