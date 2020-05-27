The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nasrallah: Gantz is experienced with disappointment in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2020 00:28
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the wars-between-wars between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is a total failure, and that Defense Minister Benny Gantz is "experienced with disappointment in Lebanon," Channel 12 reported.
Speaking in an interview marking 20 years since Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, Nasrallah said that Israel was planning on launching attacks into Lebanon but was reluctant to do so. He elaborated, saying that Hezbollah's reaction to attacks in Lebanon near the Syrian border led to Israel refraining from taking any offensive activity against them. 
Trump: US to take action against China over Hong Kong this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 12:23 AM
WHO: clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 09:08 PM
IDF, Mossad end involvement with National Coronavirus Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:41 PM
32 new coronavirus cases in Israel - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:04 PM
Israel Nature and Parks Authority to reopen six parks for Shavuot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 07:11 PM
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meets with Derech Eretz faction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 06:36 PM
Infant care center in Tel Aviv closed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:56 PM
Netanyahu's trial could last 4-5 years, former A-G's Office employee says
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:11 PM
Hungary to end state of emergency on June 20
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 04:08 PM
Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:57 PM
Hebrew Ulpans to reopen for new olim on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Afghan government will free 900 Taliban prisoners Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Rocket siren in southern Israel was false alarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 12:18 PM
Philippines records 350 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 12:02 PM
Tiberias beaches closed due to bacteria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 11:27 AM
