Nasrallah: Gantz is experienced with disappointment in Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the wars-between-wars between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is a total failure, and that Defense Minister Benny Gantz is "experienced with disappointment in Lebanon," Channel 12 reported.

Speaking in an interview marking 20 years since Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, Nasrallah said that Israel was planning on launching attacks into Lebanon but was reluctant to do so. He elaborated, saying that Hezbollah's reaction to attacks in Lebanon near the Syrian border led to Israel refraining from taking any offensive activity against them.