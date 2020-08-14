Nasrallah: Response to Israeli assassination will come

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah said the terrorist organization would respond for Israel's assassination of one of its operatives in Syria last month, according to a translation by Lebanon and Hezbollah analyst David A. Daoud.





"On July 20, the Israelis killed Hezbollah fighter Ali Kamel Mohsen," Nasrallah said.





41-Nasrallah: So, everything that has been done since July 20 until today -- IDF high alert, etc. -- part of the punishment we are inflicting. If you kill us, it means across the border you must await our response. This decision remains standing, nothing changed, matter of time. — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) August 14, 2020





"They knew Hezbollah would respond. We did not need to say anything, and they implemented all security precautions to protect their soldiers' lives and prevent a Hezbollah response," he continued.





"Hezbollah will respond, but it will be to re-establish rules of engagement. So the response will be studied and measured. Only serious, calculated action -- not media stunts -- re-establish rules of engagement."





Everything that happened since the assassination is part of Hezbollah's "punishment," Nasrallah said.



