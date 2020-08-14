Nasrallah: Response to Israeli assassination will come

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah said the terrorist organization would respond for Israel's assassination of one of its operatives in Syria last month, according to a translation by Lebanon and Hezbollah analyst David A. Daoud.
"On July 20, the Israelis killed Hezbollah fighter Ali Kamel Mohsen," Nasrallah said.
41-Nasrallah: So, everything that has been done since July 20 until today -- IDF high alert, etc. -- part of the punishment we are inflicting. If you kill us, it means across the border you must await our response. This decision remains standing, nothing changed, matter of time.— David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) August 14, 2020
"They knew Hezbollah would respond. We did not need to say anything, and they implemented all security precautions to protect their soldiers' lives and prevent a Hezbollah response," he continued.
"Hezbollah will respond, but it will be to re-establish rules of engagement. So the response will be studied and measured. Only serious, calculated action -- not media stunts -- re-establish rules of engagement."
Everything that happened since the assassination is part of Hezbollah's "punishment," Nasrallah said.
"If you kill us - it means across the border - you must await our response," he added. "This decision remains standing. nothing changed, matter of time."