NATO calls on Taliban to allow departure of those who want
By REUTERS
AUGUST 17, 2021 16:18
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban on Tuesday to facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave Afghanistan and said the Western defense alliance has agreed to send additional evacuation planes to Kabul.
