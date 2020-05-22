The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 13:42
NATO envoys will discuss the future of the Open Skies treaty on Friday after the United States announced it would quit the 35-nation pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, an official of the defense alliance said.
Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration, which says Russia has repeatedly violated the treaty's terms, said on Thursday that Washington would formally pull out of Open Skies in six months.
The US move deepens doubts about whether Washington will seek to extend the 2010 New START accord, which imposes the last remaining limits on US and Russian deployments of strategic nuclear arms to no more than 1,550 each. It expires in February.
US allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have pressed Washington not to leave the Open Skies pact, whose unarmed overflights are aimed at bolstering confidence and providing members forewarning of surprise military attacks.
The NATO official recalled concern raised at a 2018 summit of alliance leaders that "Russia's selective implementation" of Open Skies was undermining their security.
"In particular, we are concerned that Russia has restricted flights over certain areas," the official said. "Allies continue to consult closely on the future of the treaty and the North Atlantic Council will meet today to discuss the issue."
Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 02:32 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
UN: As COVID-19 spreads, Yemen's health system has 'in effect collapsed'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:41 PM
UK to set out coronavirus quarantine measures for international arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 10:52 AM
Palestinian security forces partially withdraw from Abu Dis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 08:48 AM
US senators seek to sanction China over Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 07:30 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 460 to 177,212
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:52 AM
Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:02 AM
Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:41 AM
Trump says he may support another coronavirus stimulus bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:33 AM
FDA says 27 coronavirus antibody tests no longer comply with its rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 11:28 PM
Clashes erupt between settlers and Palestinians in Yitzhar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 10:18 PM
Netanyahu cuts Bennett’s security detail to three months
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 09:30 PM
PA tweets video of forces blocking Border Police access to Hebron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 09:01 PM
Chechen Leader Kadyrov hospitalized in Moscow with suspected COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 08:24 PM
