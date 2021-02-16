Nature risks insurance fund prepares Israeli farmers for expected storm

KANAT, the Insurance Fund for Natural Risks in Agriculture, has opened a situation room ahead of the expected storm that might include heavy raining and snow on Wednesday, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication reported.
The decision was made following similar weather conditions in the past that caused agriculture damages reaching tens of millions of shekels.
KANAT has also briefed farmers on efficient ways of minimizing damages caused by harsh weather conditions.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com