Nazareth, Usafiya declared restricted zones for 5 days



According to the announcement, Nazareth and Usafiya will be declared a restricted zone starting on Saturday, Novermber 21, at 8 am and ending the following Thursday, November 26, at 8 am.

In addition, the restricted zones in Qalansawe and Buq'ata will be extended until next Friday, November 27, at 8 am. 'Restricted zones,' often referred to as 'red cities' due to the traffic light model of infection assessment, are areas in which coronavirus infection rates are high enough to justify a police-enforced lockdown.

The Ministerial Committee for Restricted Areas on Friday approved two Health Ministry recommendations, declaring new 'restricted zones' and extending existing ones in Arab-Israeli-majority cities.