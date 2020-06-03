The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
NBA aims to restart on July 31 - report

By REUTERS  
JUNE 3, 2020 19:18
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has informed the league's Board of Governors that he hopes to restart the season on July 31, the Athletic reported on Friday.
The NBA was the first North American sports league to suspend its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus in mid-March.When asked by Reuters to comment on the Athletic report, an NBA spokesman said the league had "nothing to confirm at this point."
The Athletic said the NBA discussed four competition scenarios, ranging from all 30 teams completing a reduced 72-game regular season to having the top 16 teams go directly to the playoffs.
It is unclear where the games would be played or whether spectators would be allowed to attend.
Last week the NBA said it was in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July.
The potential plan would see the league hold games at a single site, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a sprawling athletic complex inside the Orlando resort that has three arenas, hotels and would allow the league to limit outside exposure.
US defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 05:43 PM
Trump: My admin. has done the most for black community since Lincoln
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 05:12 PM
Trump: Inviting Russia to G7 is 'common sense'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 05:11 PM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile, copper mines say unaffected
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 04:58 PM
Greek, Cyprus leaders to visit Israel to discuss resuming flights
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 04:36 PM
Netanyahu briefs opposition leader Lapid
Coronavirus: UK death toll surpasses 50,000 – tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 02:48 PM
Netanyahu meets with Lapid to discuss security issues
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 02:18 PM
Delay in cutting Palestinian terror pay 'not due to attitude change' - PM
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 02:03 PM
IDF, Israel Police discuss theft incidents in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 01:31 PM
Magnitude 4.9 quake hits Iran-Iraq border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:53 PM
Malaysia reports 93 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:47 PM
Indonesia reports 684 new coronavirus infections, 35 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:39 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 430,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:32 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.39 million, death toll over 379,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 11:45 AM
