The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 19:23
Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.
Home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, Nepal shut down climbing and trekking in March to stem the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected 19,547 people and caused 52 deaths in the country of 30 million.
"We have reopened mountaineering and will issue climbing permits for the autumn season," tourism department official Mira Acharya said, adding that climbers must follow health protocols issued by the government. The autumn climbing season in Nepal runs from September to November.
While infections in many Western nations are falling, South Asian countries including Nepal are still witnessing a steady rise in the caseload.
The absence of climbing in the popular April-May season caused Nepal millions of dollars in losses. Hundreds of foreign travelers and some 200,000 sherpas, guides and porters were hit.
Though the government now wants to reopen climbing, international flights are shut until mid-August and travel restrictions within Nepal remain, meaning climbers will still be kept away in the short term, expedition organizers said.
"Some climbers to smaller mountains may come but I have doubts about big ones," said Ang Tshering Sherpa, an expedition organizer in the capital Kathmandu.
Nepal on Thursday also allowed the reopening of hotels and restaurants with some restrictions. No conferences, seminars, gyms or casinos would be allowed, said Binayak Shah, vice president of the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN).
"Now it is (about) which hotel is safe, not which offers better services," Shah said.


Tags nepal Coronavirus Himalaya
Trump, after Portland deal, says feds won't leave 'until there is safety'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:28 PM
Canada's Trudeau to make testimony to parliamentary cmte
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:27 PM
Dozens protesting outside Amir Ohana's residence in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 07:27 PM
National Insurance Institute to wire Israelis NIS 1.5 billion on Sunday
Brazil President Bolsonaro's wife, minister test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:16 PM
WHO urges countries to support "COVAX" vaccine scheme
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:12 PM
Eli Lilly starts mid-stage study of COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:03 PM
What would it take to postpone the US presidential election?
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:47 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: IDF reports 457 active cases of COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 06:37 PM
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:30 PM
Civil rights icon John Lewis to be eulogized by Obama at funeral
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:17 PM
Biden opens election front in Ohio with new ad push
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:47 PM
Russia sentences former US marine to nine years on police assault charge
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:31 PM
Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:18 PM
Ukraine makes every effort to maximize compensation for downed plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 04:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by