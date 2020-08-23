The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Elections avoided after Netanyahu accepts compromises

Netanyahu announces that he agrees to budget compromise

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 23, 2020 21:34
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on August 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he would not seek a November election that would be initiated automatically on Monday night if the budget deadline extension bill is not passed into law in the Knesset plenum.
Netanyahu announced that he would accept a compromise proposed by MK Zvi Hauser to postpone the budget deadline from Monday to December 3 and freeze political appointments. According to the compromise, Blue and White would honor the coalition agreement and form an appointments committee that includes Likud representatives.
"This is the time for unity, not the time for elections," Netanyahu said. "Let's unite and work together. If we act in harmony, the government will last its term "
But Netanyahu did not inform Blue and White about the press conference, which the party's leaders found out about from the media and admitted they felt "humiliated." Ahead of the press conference, Blue and White issued fierce criticism of Netanyahu.
"We call upon the prime minister to get in line and come back to seeing the good of the country rather than his own personal good," Blue and White said. "While nine million citizens expect unity and address of security needs and the coronavirus crisis, Likud is preoccupied with political manipulations. They are spitting in the face of the Israeli public out of personal considerations."
Netanyahu urged Blue and White to stop attacking him. He said it was a "myth" that he wanted to appoint a police inspector-general or state prosecutor.
The prime minister did inform the heads of United Torah Judaism and Shas ahead of the press conference that he was not going to initiate an election.
The leader of the opposition, Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid, mocked Netanyahu's press conference and the bill that would extend the budget deadline.
“Another 100 days without a budget?" he asked on Twitter. "Their compromise is to continue Netanyahu’s utter failure? Schools that won’t open properly, self-employed who won’t get the help they need, ongoing wildly high unemployment? You’re detached, enough!”
The Knesset Finance Committee met twice on Sunday to approve the budget deadline extension the bill. After there was no vote in the first meeting in the afternoon,  vote was expected late Sunday night ahead of Monday's voting in the plenum. Finance Minister Israel Katz attended the second meeting.
"We have an obligation to prevent elections and chaos in the country," Pindrus told members of the committee.
Pindrus adjourned the meeting until 9pm and then said only half joking that when it reconvenes, "if Likud and Blue and White have not reached an agreement, we could announce to the people of Israel that we are going to elections."
KAN reported on Sunday that if there is an election, Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai will run at the helm of a new party that MK Yair Golan is working on forming that would run together with Meretz in the next election. The report said Golan was also trying to woo former foreign minister Tzipi Livni.
A source close to Huldai would not confirm the report. Golan's spokesman said there must be only one Zionist party between Blue and White and the Joint List.
"We are talking with everyone," he said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by