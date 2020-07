Netanyahu asked coronavirus cabinet chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton on Monday to reject the proposed opening of swimming pools and gyms, according to Israeli media.A senior official from Likud said that "if Shasha-Biton doesn't uphold the government's decisions - we'll replace her." Shasha-Biton answered that she would be "willing to pay the price in order to do things correctly," in response to Netanyahu's demand.